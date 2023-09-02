Paul Heyman continues to trend on Twitter; has an interesting reaction

Paul Heyman had an interesting reaction after he continued to trend on Twitter for the past couple of days.

Paul Heyman has been a mainstay in the WWE for several years now. He is one of the most controversial personalities in the company, and also one of the most interesting.

For the past three years, Heyman took on a new role of managing Roman Reigns, instead of Brock Lesnar. This has put him back in the spotlight as he is constantly involved in the Bloodline storyline.

Heyman recently started trending on Twitter on Wednesday, and did so for the next few days. Following this, the special counsel to the Tribal Chief had a unique reaction to him trending on SmackDown.

"STILL Trending .. Since Wednesday! Hey Elon, You’re Welcome For All The Attention I Bring To Your Platform!"

Paul Heyman revealed why he didn't pay tribute to Terry Funk

Last week, the wrestling world was saddened with the news of Terry Funk's death. Wrestlers across the world sent their heartfelt tributes for the legend. However, Heyman remained silent on the matter, which was surprising, considering Funk was a big part of ECW for several years.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Heyman revealed that he spoke to Funk in his final weeks while he was still alive, and hence why he didn't say anything publicly.

"I didn't say anything publicly. I haven't yet. And one of the reasons why is because I was aware of the decline in Terry Funks Health and I had the extraordinary opportunity and pleasure of speaking with him in the last few weeks of his life. So I withheld my tributes because I got a chance to tell him while he was alive. I didn't have to explain my affinity for the man after his passing, I got a chance to let him know, there was no pun intended, acknowledgment of the greatness of the performers in ECW without them getting into the ring with Terry Funk."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Heyman and Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

