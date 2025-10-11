Paul Heyman drops a bombshell tease following Bronson Reed's upset against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2025

Paul Heyman had a backstage segment at Crown Jewel 2025, where he congratulated Bronson Reed for his huge upset victory over Roman Reigns. Right at the end, he made a bombshell tease.Bronson Reed came off the biggest victory of his wrestling career, becoming only the second man to pin Roman Reigns in a singles match in the 2020s. The last, of course, was Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. In the immediate aftermath of the match, Reed had an ice pack on his shoulders, and Paul Heyman came in to congratulate him. Heyman told Reed that when they talk about the future of WWE, his name will be alongside Bron Breakker, which is a nod to the fact that Breakker is pegged for bigger things by many. Heyman made a surprising request to both Reed and Bron Breakker. He told them that under no circumstances were they to interfere in the main event between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes. Even if Rollins was to stand on the top turnbuckle and flail his arms, they were not to interfere.Reed and Breakker both seemed surprised by this request, and that's when the question came up - what would happen if Cody Rhodes beat Seth Rollins? Paul Heyman overheard this and returned before telling the duo that they knew what the answer to that question was. This was a bombshell tease as it was a clear indication of Seth Rollins being kicked out as the leader of The Vision.Earlier this week, Seth Rollins asked the Oracle about his honest opinion of what would happen if he lost to Cody Rhodes. Heyman told him bluntly that it's more than likely that Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker will stop believing in him, and Heyman likely would also stop believing in him.It only added to the stakes of the match.