Paul Heyman drops an f-bomb 1 second into his WWE Hall of Fame speech

The legendary Paul Heyman was honored as the first inductee into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The ceremony took place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a fitting location given Heyman's influential role in disrupting the professional wrestling landscape through Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) which was based in the same city. Adding to the significance of the moment, Roman Reigns had the privilege of inducting the Wiseman into the elite club.

Reigns delivered a heartfelt introduction and invited Heyman to the center stage. Heyman was greeted with thunderous applause from the WWE Universe as he made his entrance, and the ovation continued for some time. Before he could begin his speech, chants of "You deserve it!" echoed throughout the arena. Heyman took control of the moment and responded with an F-bomb stating that he indeed truly deserved the honor.

"You da*n f*****g right I deserve it," Paul Heyman said.

You can watch Heyman's quote in the video here.

The Wiseman went on to deliver a memorable speech, receiving a huge round of applause from the crowd in attendance. He also put over Triple H's leadership and reflected on the top WWE Superstars whom he had managed in his career before ending the speech in his signature style.

Heyman's attention now turns to WrestleMania XL which could prove to be a pivotal moment for the future of The Bloodline.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.