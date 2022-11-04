Paul Heyman fears for The Bloodline's future if "devastating" WWE Crown Jewel 2022 result occurs

Paul Heyman has given his take on what might happen if Roman Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Logan Paul.

Heyman is expected to be at ringside when Reigns defends his titles against the YouTube sensation at Crown Jewel 2022 on Saturday. The Tribal Chief's Bloodline faction has faced internal problems in recent weeks, with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn constantly at odds with one another.

On Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Heyman made it clear that the group will inevitably face punishment if Reigns loses his titles:

"The fallout for The Bloodline would be so devastating I wouldn't even begin to speculate as to what would happen to The Bloodline, with The Tribal Chief, or to Paul Heyman."

Crown Jewel 2022 will also feature The Usos' latest Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship defense against Butch and Ridge Holland. Jimmy and Jey previously defended their titles against the Brawling Brutes members on the September 23 episode of SmackDown.

Paul Heyman explains what a victory would mean for Logan Paul

In April, Logan Paul joined forces with The Miz to defeat Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. The 27-year-old also beat The Miz in his first singles match at SummerSlam in July.

Although Paul Heyman is committed to Roman Reigns as his "wiseman," he believes the Bloodline leader's opponent has the passion for making it to the top:

"What would it mean for WWE with Logan Paul himself [as world champion]?" Heyman continued. "It'd mean you have a tireless promoter as your champion who will be driven to prove to the world that he's not a one, two, three, four, five-match stunt show, that he is someone that takes this industry very seriously, that he signed a contract with WWE wanting to become the best performer on the roster."

Crown Jewel 2022 is scheduled to feature eight matches, including Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman vs. Omos. Bayley will also be in action against RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing encounter.

Do you think Logan Paul has a realistic chance of dethroning Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes