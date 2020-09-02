Paul Heyman finally addresses his alliance with Roman Reigns

After refusing to explain his partnership with Roman Reigns in an interview with Kayla Braxton at WWE Payback 2020, Paul Heyman has addressed speculation about their alliance by writing on Twitter, “What happens between me and Roman Reigns stays between me and Roman Reigns.”

The former ECW owner posted the tweet in response to a comment that WWE pay-per-view kickoff show analyst Sam Roberts said on this week’s episode of The Bump.

Discussing Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship victory and his alliance with Heyman, Roberts said Brock Lesnar’s long-time advocate has always respected The Big Dog and he was just waiting for the right opportunity to manage him.

Within one hour of WWE's The Bump account posting a tweet with a summary of Roberts’ theory, Heyman replied by calling the broadcaster a "schmuck".

He went on to remind everybody that he is not a "manager" in WWE, while he also created a new hashtag – #WHBMARRSBMARR – to respond to people who continue to question why he has suddenly joined forces with Roman Reigns.

. @WWE @WWETheBump



Sigh



1 - @notsam is a schmuck



2 - I'm not a manager. When you call a @WWE Superstar a "pro wrestler," THEN you can call me a manager. Get with the program



3 - #WHBMARRSBMARR What Happens Between me and @WWERomanReigns STAYS Between Me and #RomanReigns https://t.co/JS4fasWJCS — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 2, 2020

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman’s alliance

The final episode of WWE SmackDown before Payback saw Paul Heyman appear by Roman Reigns’ side after the former Shield member used Heyman’s phrase – “That is not a prediction - that’s a spoiler” – ahead of his Universal Championship match against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

Roman Reigns signed the contract for the Payback main event towards the end of the match after The Fiend sent Strowman crashing against the ring canvas with a middle-rope superplex, causing the ring to implode.

With Heyman watching on, Roman Reigns initially failed with pinfall attempts on both of his opponents. Then, following a low-blow on “The Fiend”, he hit a spear on Strowman to pick up the victory.

Speaking with Korey Gunz on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed that Roman Reigns' alliance with Heyman technically started years ago because the two men have always had great respect for each other.

Check out the full video above for the latest news updates from this week in wrestling.