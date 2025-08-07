Paul Heyman finally addresses WWE falling out with major name

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest managers in professional wrestling of all time. He's currently aligned with the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins as his Oracle. He recently appeared on a podcast to address the fallout between WWE and Travis Scott.

Paul Heyman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 41 to join Seth Rollins. Since then, he and Rollins have added Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to their group and have been dominating RAW since WrestleMania.

He recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and commented on the reported falling out of WWE's relationship with Travis Scott. Travis played a major role in John Cena's heel turn and even in the main event of WrestleMania. However, he didn't make a single appearance following the event.

"I don't know if he's done. Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? Haven't heard Travis' version of it," Heyman said. [1:01:55 - 1:02:13]

This move by WWE was heavily criticised by the fans. It'll be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion deals with celebrity appearances in the future.

Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns deserves an Emmy

During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Heyman also praised Roman Reigns. He talked about his performance as The Tribal Chief during his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship reign.

Paul Heyman also went on to say that he believes that Reigns deserved an Emmy for his performance.

"Let's look at this, you know, on a strictly business level. You couldn't pull me away from Roman Reigns' coattails unless you showed me the future of this industry. You couldn't. Why would I ever leave Roman Reigns? Ever. Ever. The GOAT, the most transformative performer I have ever worked with in my life. And it's not just limited to this industry," he said. [19:29 - 20:04]

Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief was generational. It'll be exciting to see what's next for the OTC.

