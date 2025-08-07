Paul Heyman on WWE Being Forced to Cancel Major Plan

Paul Heyman is in the middle of one of the biggest stories in WWE right now, as The Oracle of Seth Rollins. However, he took time to address a plan that the company was forced to cancel.

Heyman spoke in his interview with Ariel Helwani about the situation surrounding Travis Scott. In recent weeks, reports have surfaced about the breakdown in Scott's relationship with WWE, including his supposed absence from SummerSlam.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed the matter and confirmed that plans had been made with Scott, but they ultimately fell through, forcing WWE to move forward without them. The entire plan ended up canceled.

"There was [a payoff]. It fell apart and we moved forward without it... The whole deal with Travis Scott." (1:01:42 - 1:01:50)

As for what's happening with Travis Scott in the future, Paul Heyman revealed that he was not sure if he was done. He mentioned that in any meeting involving Scott, he got along with him just fine. He admitted to hearing rumors about others having issues, but he was unsure of their accuracy. He then went on to comment on Scott's personal life and compared it to his own.

"I don't know if he's done. Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? Haven't heard Travis' version of it. Like his music. Like his taste in women that he has children with. Wish I was dating one of those sisters. I'm not. He was married to one. He's doing better at his personal life than I am," Heyman said. (1:01:56 - 1:02:29)

Paul Heyman's storyline with Seth Rollins has seen WWE pull off a huge twist

Paul Heyman is currently in the middle of a storyline with Seth Rollins. The legendary manager has been responsible for the company's shifting twists.

Rollins was supposedly injured heading into SummerSlam and was not advertised for the show. However, when CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship, he showed up and attacked him with the Money in the Bank briefcase, revealing the injury had been a sham all along, before cashing in on Punk to win the title.

