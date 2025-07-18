Paul Heyman finally breaks silence on Seth Rollins' injury

Paul Heyman has finally spoken about Seth Rollins' injury, breaking his silence on the matter. The legend was recently interviewed.

Heyman had refused to address it on WWE RAW, saying nothing more than it was time for Bron Breakker on the show to get his shot at the World Title. However, he has addressed it in an interview with CBS Sports.

Seth Rollins is currently injured. It appears he hurt himself after landing badly during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event, with the bout being brought to a close soon after so he could go to the back. There's no official diagnosis of his injury, with some saying that the spot at Saturday Night's Main Event was scripted to write him off due to a previous injury, but others believe the injury is real.

Speaking about it, Paul Heyman said that Rollins being injured was simply a fact of life and that it was part of the danger in the wrestling world.

“Seth Rollins being injured is a fact of life. It’s an inherent danger in this industry.”

Paul Heyman talked about the odd relationship between wrestling and wrestling media, with Seth Rollins' injury

Speaking about the speculation surrounding Seth Rollins' injury, Heyman acknowledged that there had been different versions. He said that with media reporting on things, there would be a crossover between storytelling and facts, as it was another platform.

“The media will exploit their access to us by having more in-depth reporting behind the scenes. We’re going to exploit that access to the media by devising storylines that are enticing to the readers, viewers or the people who consume that content. It now becomes another platform for us to use. It’s just the evolution of the relationship. The reporters get closer to the product, and the product gets closer to the reporters.” [H/T CBS Sports]

It remains to be seen when Rollins will be able to return.

