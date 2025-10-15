  • home icon
Paul Heyman finally comments on Seth Rollins' RAW betrayal

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 15, 2025 18:16 GMT
Paul Heyman was part of the shocking main event angle this week on WWE RAW when Bron Breakker not only turned his back on Seth Rollins, but convinced Bronson Reed and Heyman to do the same.

Speculation has suggested that Rollins is injured, which was the reason for the serve, but Heyman has finally broken his silence on the subject, telling Jeff Dye that this definitely wasn't a joke, after it was questioned.

Heyman was convinced to turn on Rollins when Bron Breakker made it clear that he had to make a choice. Many believed that Heyman's hand was forced since Breakker would have definitely turned on him as well and probably beaten him down.

Despite the shock of turning on a man that he turned on both CM Punk and Roman Reigns for, Heyman appears to be happy with his decision.

What's next for The Vision and Paul Heyman without Seth Rollinson RAW?

Seth's injury appears to have put WWE in panic mode since they pulled the trigger on the split of the group after just six months.

It seems that this was something that was planned for 2026, and now there are several options moving forward. That could include Seth Rollins relinquishing his title, Bron Breakker refusing to give up the title or even WWE having a tournament to crown a new champion.

Rollins is expected to be out of action for several months if he has to have surgery on his shoulder following the injury that he sustained back at Crown Jewel.

Paul Heyman has had one of the shortest stints with a client with Rollins, which came as a shock, given the fact that he turned his back on Reigns, whom he was with for more than four years to align with Rollins back at WrestleMania.

Edited by Phillipa Marie
