Paul Heyman finally reveals what "Plan B" is

Paul Heyman has been the mastermind behind Seth Rollins' moves since WrestleMania 41, when the two men finally aligned together.Heyman and Rollins noted a few months ago that there was a &quot;Plan B&quot; in place, and as part of his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman revealed what this actually was.When asked if Rollins was actually injured, Paul Heyman revealed that he wasn't and that was the beginning of their Plan B.&quot;No, that was Plan B. The story since WrestleMania has been this power grab, and this is what we are calling The Vision, and The Vision was, Seth Rollins in a position of power to lead WWE and indeed the entire industry into the future...The power grab is that you need the title, so we needed the title. Every time Seth Rollins was getting himself in a position where he could go for the championship, CM Punk kept interfereing because Rollins made the statement that as long as he is here he would never be champion.&quot;Heyman went on to note that because of this, they needed a Plan B because of CM Punk.&quot;So we get the Money in the Bank briefcase and get out of the way, so Punk never sees it coming. It just so happened that Punk ended up in the title match at SummerSlam, a happy coincidence on out part and it just so happened that CM Punk happened to win at SummerSlam.&quot;Wrestle Purists @WrestlePuristsLINK&quot;Long-term meetings, I’m in. So when we start talking about next year’s WrestleMania, or the year after WrestleMania, or the year after that’s WrestleMania, or next year’s Royal Rumble, or Elimination Chamber, or this year’s Survivor Series—when we start planning things out—I go to those meetings.I’m not exposed to the weekly grind, like the other writers who deserve a ton of credit. They’re exposed to that weekly grind. I’m not exposed to that.&quot;Paul Heyman was once CM Punk's closest friend in WWEPaul Heyman and CM Punk have had their own issues over the past few months, but at one point, it was Punk that Heyman was latched onto, and the two men worked together to push The Second City Saint towards the peak of WWE.As he noted above, this is no longer the case; instead, he was part of a plot to ensure that Punk wasn't able to prevent Seth Rollins from becoming World Champion.Punk and Rollins are clearly on a collision course at present, heading towards the rematch after SummerSlam, but Heyman made it clear that the big picture here is Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins.