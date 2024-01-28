Paul Heyman fires shots at Nick Aldis ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has been a huge roadblock in The Bloodline's business on the blue brand. Ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, The Wiseman fired shots at Aldis.

Last year, Nick Aldis became the SmackDown General Manager and he implemented rigid rules on the brand for every superstar, including The Bloodline, that often made Adam Pearce change his rules according to their wishes.

Earlier this year, Aldis booked the Fatal Four-Way match for the event against the faction's wishes. He told Heyman that The Tribal Chief would be facing AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight for his title at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

During the Pre-Show of WWE Royal Rumble 2024, Paul Heyman fired shots at the management ahead of The Tribal Chief's title defense.

"The system isn't designed for a Roman Reigns. The system isn't designed for Roman Reigns to be the champion for three and a half years and now going on to four years. That's why, Nick Aldis, this villainous James Bond comes along and he puts Roman Reigns in a Fatal 4 Way. Practically guarantees that Roman Reigns losses the Undisputed Championship. Keyword, practically."

It will be interesting to see how Roman Reigns leaves the match with his title.

