Paul Heyman fires shots at WWE for not "acknowledging" him in Tweet about Brock Lesnar

If you're acknowledging Brock Lesnar, it is better to do the same for his advocate Paul Heyman as well.

Heyman has once again found himself in the corner of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar as the free agent holds the WWE Championship. Lesnar was a last-minute addition to the title match at WWE Day 1 as Roman Reigns was unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account put over Brock Lesnar's achievements today, acknowledging that he's been WWE Champion in three separate decades. This tweet caught the attention of Paul Heyman, who asked for them to acknowledge his achievements as well.

"Thank you, @WWEonFOX, for ACKNOWLEDGING @BrockLesnar's dominance over the course of 3 different decades. AHEM ... how about ACKNOWLEDGING I've advocated / special counseled / "managed" the top @WWE champion in those same 3 decades (Brock, Big Show, Angle, RVD, Punk, Roman)," Paul Heyman tweeted.

Is Paul Heyman one of the greatest managers in WWE history?

Love him or hate him, you can't deny what Paul Heyman has accomplished in the world of professional wrestling over the last several decades.

Whether you refer to him as a manager, advocate, or special counsel, the mark that Heyman has made in that role cannot be understated.

From managing the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and The Undertaker in WCW long before they found their iconic characters in WWE to leading the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns to championship gold in WWE. Paul Heyman has truly done it all in this industry and should be acknowledged for it.

What do you make of Paul Heyman's comments? Should he be recognized as one of the greatest managers in the history of professional wrestling? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

