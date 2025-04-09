Paul Heyman gains surprising new client following WWE RAW

Paul Heyman has become a household name inside and outside the ring in recent years, with The Wiseman recruiting several famous faces to his Heyman Hustle roster outside of WWE.

While The Wiseman has been known to have several clients in the pro wrestling business, such as Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, many supermodels outside the industry are considered to be 'Heyman girls.' Hannah Nicole recently took to Instagram to reveal that she was officially a ''Paul Heyman girl.''

Nicole joined Heyman back in 2022 as a member of the #HustleBootyTempTats supermodel team and has since been seen as a rising star, with several FHM covers to her name. She is both a model and a musician who has made a name for herself since partnering with Heyman.

Hannah shared several images, including one featuring herself and Heyman and one of her FHM magazine cover with the caption, "Paul Heyman girl for life."

Paul Heyman could gain another client later this month

Paul Heyman has been the talking point on social media since this week's WWE RAW, where Seth Rollins avoided hitting him with a Stomp and then made it clear that he now owed The Visionary a favor.

Much like CM Punk, this might be a drawn-out story, or The Wiseman could be forced to recruit Rollins as a 'Heyman guy' so that he could be in the same conversation as The Best in The World and Roman Reigns.

The WrestleMania Saturday main event appears to be one of the most anticipated matches, especially since Heyman agreed to accompany Punk to the ring and not Roman Reigns, despite the 39-year-old being his Tribal Chief.

There are many combustible elements in this match, with Heyman's loyalty to both Punk and Reigns set to be tested. Additionally, the favor that the 59-year-old apparently owes to Seth may become a part of the match since the latter appears to be teasing something huge.

