Paul Heyman getting threatened by a top WWE Superstar doesn't make sense, says legend (Exclusive)

The most recent episode of SmackDown ended with Paul Heyman seemingly helping Solo Sikoa win over Kevin Owens in the main event. Solo Sikoa, however, had threatened Paul Heyman early on in the night, and Dutch Mantell didn't feel the moment was logical.

The show-closing match this week saw Solo Sikoa take on Kevin Owens in a predictably chaotic affair. Randy Orton also returned to help KO against the "bootleg Bloodline" before the show went off the air.

Before the match, Solo Sikoa warned Heyman that if he lost to Owens, the "Wise Man" would be to blame, and he'd have to face the consequences.

Heyman eventually tried to influence the main event, breaking up a pinfall attempt when Owens was set to get the three-count over Solo. A distraction seemingly engineered by Paul helped Sikoa secure the win over the former Universal Champion.

Trending

While reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said Solo Sikoa threatening Heyman didn't make sense and was a "weak excuse."

"I'm glad you explained that because I completely missed that. If you lose the match, why are you going to go after Paul? I didn't get that, and it's still a weak excuse to tell you the truth." [26:25 onwards]

Paul Heyman has been visibly reluctant about Solo Sikoa's growing influence as the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief of a new-look Bloodline.

WWE has reaped the rewards for its patient storytelling around the Samoans. Rest assured, Heyman will play a big role in how the current arc ends.