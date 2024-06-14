Spoiler: Bloodline member threatens Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

A member of The Bloodline has threatened Paul Heyman during tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. The heel faction has undergone many changes since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Solo Sikoa battled Kevin Owens in the main event of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga were banned from interfering in the main event during tonight's show. Ahead of the match, Solo Sikoa approached Paul Heyman and threatened him. He warned that if he did not defeat Owens tonight he would be coming after The Wiseman of The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman decided to get involved in the main event and helped Solo Sikoa emerge victorious over Kevin Owens. During the match, Owens connected with the Stunner but Heyman got Sikoa's foot on the rope to break up the cover. Heyman was about to get put through the announce table but Sikoa broke it up.

He hit two Samoan Spikes on Owens to pick up the pinfall victory. Heyman was visibly emotional during the segment and didn't seem to want to help Sikoa, but looked to be fearful of what would happen if he didn't.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Paul Heyman for helping others backstage

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently discussed Paul Heyman and noted that he has matured over the years and is helpful to others backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, Teddy Long spoke about being backstage during the 2024 WWE Draft. He stated that Heyman was helping anyone he could backstage and he witnessed many stars have words with The Wiseman before their matches.

"He's really matured a lot," Long stated. "I mean, his job, I see him helping the guys out as much as he can. He's got a spot right there in Gorilla [backstage area], and so a lot of guys go over and talk to him before they go out for their matches and stuff. I see Paul, yeah, very mature, man. He's doing good." [9:27 – 9:43]

The Bloodline has appeared to be in disarray during Roman Reigns' hiatus. It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief reacts to the chaos within the group when he finally returns to television.