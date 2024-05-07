Legend gives insight into Paul Heyman's backstage WWE role (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman's contributions to the wrestling business were recognized with an induction into the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame. Teddy Long, a fellow member of WWE's prestigious group of legends, recently shed light on the former ECW owner's current behind-the-scenes position.

Heyman is widely viewed as one of the most creative people in wrestling. The one-time SmackDown lead writer performs as Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's special counsel. He has also represented Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and several other wrestlers on television.

Long appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with legendary reporter Bill Apter and host Mac Davis. The former General Manager said he witnessed Heyman helping superstars backstage at the 2024 WWE Draft:

"He's really matured a lot," Long stated. "I mean, his job, I see him helping the guys out as much as he can. He's got a spot right there in Gorilla [backstage area], and so a lot of guys go over and talk to him before they go out for their matches and stuff. I see Paul, yeah, very mature, man. He's doing good." [9:27 – 9:43]

Watch the video above to hear more stories from Teddy Long about his recent interactions with Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

Teddy Long's 2024 WWE Draft experience

As a former on-screen authority figure, Teddy Long was invited to be part of the SmackDown team at the 2024 WWE Draft. He also announced the Backlash France tag team match between Kevin Owens & Randy Orton and Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga.

Long enjoyed interacting with some old friends while waiting to appear on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and the April 29 episode of RAW:

"When I got there, I just kinda went back and sat in one spot and kinda just stayed there and sat down. I had a chance to talk with R-Truth, me and him talked for a little bit. Had a great conversation with Booker T, like I told you, so I just kinda stay in one spot and then when it's almost time for me to go out, I just go up to the Gorilla Position and I sit in Gorilla and I just wait until it's time for me to walk out." [5:07 – 5:32]

In the same episode, Bill Apter gave his take on which current superstar is a combination of Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

What did you make of the 2024 roster changes? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback