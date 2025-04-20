Paul Heyman has given 38-year-old star a "whole new life" at WrestleMania 41, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman played a crucial role in the WrestleMania main event, making the betrayal of all betrayals. According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, this has given a 38-year-old star a whole new life.

In the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One, Michael Cole called Paul Heyman a "cockroach" because of his ability to always survive, adapt, and come out on top. In this case, it's the association with someone on top of the industry. That someone is now the 38-year-old Seth Rollins.

After betraying both Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align with Seth Rollins, wrestling journalist and veteran Bill Apter praised the finish and said it gives Seth Rollins a whole new life:

"One of the best swerves I've ever seen. Who saw that coming? Perfectly executed by CM Punk by Paul Heyman. Brilliant. Great finish. This match gives Seth Rollins a whole new life."

It's certainly true that Rollins will have a new lease on life. While he may not need Heyman to do his talking, neither did CM Punk, nor even Roman Reigns after becoming the Tribal Chief.

Each relationship that Heyman has is different, and it's going to be interesting to see what comes out of this.

We're going to have to wait for two days to see the fallout of this incredible moment.

