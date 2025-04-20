  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • Paul Heyman has given 38-year-old star a "whole new life" at WrestleMania 41, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman has given 38-year-old star a "whole new life" at WrestleMania 41, says veteran Bill Apter (Exclusive)

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 20, 2025 03:25 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Paul Heyman played a crucial role in the WrestleMania main event, making the betrayal of all betrayals. According to wrestling veteran Bill Apter, this has given a 38-year-old star a whole new life.

Ad

In the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One, Michael Cole called Paul Heyman a "cockroach" because of his ability to always survive, adapt, and come out on top. In this case, it's the association with someone on top of the industry. That someone is now the 38-year-old Seth Rollins.

After betraying both Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align with Seth Rollins, wrestling journalist and veteran Bill Apter praised the finish and said it gives Seth Rollins a whole new life:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"One of the best swerves I've ever seen. Who saw that coming? Perfectly executed by CM Punk by Paul Heyman. Brilliant. Great finish. This match gives Seth Rollins a whole new life."

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

It's certainly true that Rollins will have a new lease on life. While he may not need Heyman to do his talking, neither did CM Punk, nor even Roman Reigns after becoming the Tribal Chief.

Each relationship that Heyman has is different, and it's going to be interesting to see what comes out of this.

We're going to have to wait for two days to see the fallout of this incredible moment.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications