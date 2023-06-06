Paul Heyman gives a potential spoiler on Jey Uso's decision after Jimmy was removed from The Bloodline

Paul Heyman appeared on RAW for a small backstage segment this week. He revealed that Jey Uso would have to make his decision and stance clear on Friday, and he even gave a spoiler on what he expects to happen.

By now, you're probably aware that Jimmy Uso has been kicked out of The Bloodline. In a highly dramatic segment celebrating Roman Reigns touching 1000 days as Universal Champion, The Usos appeared even though they weren't supposed to be there. Jimmy Uso wanted to patch things up with Reigns, but he refused, and Solo Sikoa turned on Jimmy despite initially siding with him.

Paul Heyman said Jey Uso has until Friday to decide and predicted that he would join his brother... Solo Sikoa. It makes sense as Heyman asked Roman Reigns what they would do about Jey, with Reigns responding that Jey will fall in line like he always has.

The downfall of The Bloodline will be an interesting story to watch, and as of now, the rumored bout for Money in the Bank is a tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa (with Paul Heyman by their side) against The Usos.

This means that the chance of Jey betraying his brother is unlikely. At Night of Champions and SmackDown, he sided with his brother, but his main stance was unclear.

We are finally going to get some clarity this Friday in a must-watch episode of SmackDown.

What do you think will happen on Friday? Sound off in the comments section below.

