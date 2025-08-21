Paul Heyman handed Cody Rhodes major WWE moment: "It actually unhinges me"

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently revealed that a major part of his current gimmick was given to him by The Vision's Paul Heyman. The American Nightmare was full of praise for the Hall of Famer.

Paul Heyman is one of the greatest names in the world of professional wrestling. The ECW legend has worked with several top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment throughout the years, including Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk.

The Oracle is now part of Seth Rollins' group, where he is helping young stars like Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker with his incredible managerial skills. Many wrestlers have openly talked about Heyman being one of the most helpful people in WWE.

Cody Rhodes also said something similar about the WWE Hall of Famer on his recent edition of What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast with guest Becky Lynch.

The American Nightmare said that he had utmost respect for Paul Heyman for what the latter has done for his family throughout the years, and he always looks to the legend for advice.

"Do you know it directly affects this show? What Do You Wanna Talk About? The whole, hey, town, so town. What do you wanna talk about? [An] individual backstage, [whom] I heavily seek for advice. You can guess. I consider him a super genius. I have the utmost respect for him because he was incredibly helpful to my family. Incredibly helpful," he said. [1:12:41 - 1:13:03]

Rhodes further revealed that the phrase, "What do you wanna talk about?" was given to him by Heyman, which also inspired the title of his podcast. Cody added that this phrase always helps him to gather information in his head during promos, and "unhinges" him.

"He told me that I should always say, 'Hey, so, Atlanta, what do you wanna talk about?' And that the story, the promo, what I do should follow suit and not just appear because he told me, he goes, 'You would make a great governer...We know you can put something good together. We know you can tell us a story. But try your best to present this as happening in the moment.' What do we wanna talk about? And then it just flows and goes (...) And it actually unhinges me when I do it," he added. [1:13:08 - 1:19:55]

Check out the podcast below.

Drew McIntyre is eyeing Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship

On the August 8, 2025, edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed up with John Cena to lock horns with Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. Their match ended in a DQ after Paul hit Cena with a low blow. Following the match, McIntyre continued to attack Rhodes.

After the show, The Scottish Warrior took to X/Twitter to send a warning to The American Nightmare. Drew said that he wanted Rhodes to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship so he could take it away, as he believed the title belonged to him.

"Everytime I told Cody right to his face, I want him to win, I need him to win, then I'm gonna beat him and that title belongs to me. How f**king hard is it to listen?" he said.

It remains to be seen if the two will wrestle for the gold at the upcoming WWE Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

