Paul Heyman is interrupted by 36-year-old WWE Superstar; sets up enormous match against Bloodline member

On the latest episode of RAW, Paul Heyman was interrupted during a promo by Seth Rollins. However, Solo Sikoa came to his aid as a huge match was set up.

The Bloodline vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle is set to take place this Saturday, May 6. The Bloodline's future is a mystery, especially with tensions rising between Roman Reigns and The Usos.

On the latest episode of RAW, The Wise Man headed to the ring following the first round of night two of the WWE Draft to talk about The Bloodline's upcoming six-man tag team match at Backlash. He also addressed the unfortunate result for The Usos in their Tag Team Championship rematch on SmackDown last Friday.

However, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins interrupted Heyman mid-promo to talk about how Roman Reigns doesn't have to keep running from him anymore since they are now on separate brands. He went on to mention how he's going to win the new World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

Heyman then excused himself to make a phone call, but the packed house inside the arena began singing Rollins' theme song, prompting Heyman to lash out at them. Following his phone call with The Tribal Chief, The Wise Man announced that Seth Rollins will face off against Solo Sikoa tonight in Forth Worth.

Fans are eager to see what happens when these two superstars collide later tonight on Monday Night RAW.

