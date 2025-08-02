  • home icon
Paul Heyman issues major warning to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 02, 2025 21:08 GMT
Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, & Roman Reigns! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Paul Heyman, Jey Uso, & Roman Reigns! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is hours away, and Paul Heyman issued a major warning to Roman Reigns and Jey Uso ahead of their clash with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

Paul Heyman has heavily invested in younger talents like Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed following his newfound alliance with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. While The Visionary isn't around, The Oracle has made it his life's mission to support the rising stars on the red brand.

Breakker and Reed are set to face the biggest challenge of their careers as they're set to compete in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at the first-ever two-night event in New Jersey. Ahead of the event, Heyman warned The OG Bloodline members that the rising duo will make an example out of them.

also-read-trending Trending
"Tonight, we teach two members of the OG Bloodline the credit belongs to ME! @bronbreakkerwwe is the Big Dog, and both @WWERomanReigns and #JeyUso know it. He speared both of them through the barricade live on @Netflix and no one has ever beaten down that family with such ferocity," Heyman tweeted on X.

Moreover, he called Breakker The Big Dog and mocked Reigns for losing his sneakers to Reed on the red brand.

"And then there’s The Tribal Thief@BRONSONISHERE, owner of the Shoe-La Fala! Tonight, at @WWE #SummerSlam, you will see us at our most dominant. And since I am a most humble Oracle, you may consider this biblical, bi**hes!," Heyman tweeted on X.
Roman Reigns gave Paul Heyman a new nickname on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman has donned different hats over the course of his career as an on-screen talent from ECW to the Stamford-based promotion. However, The Wiseman remained one of the most beloved and well-known characters played by the Hall of Famer when he was in Roman Reigns' corner.

Unfortunately, it all changed at WrestleMania 41 when he sided with Seth Rollins. Later, he went by the name 'The Oracle' for The Visionary. In a segment following Roman Reigns' return to Monday Night RAW, the 40-year-old megastar named Heyman a 'dumba**' while talking about their past in The Bloodline.

youtube-cover

While the villainous duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed tried to teach The Original Tribal Chief a lesson, Jey Uso came to save his cousin.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
