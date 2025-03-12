Paul Heyman leaving Roman Reigns for major WWE name at WrestleMania 41 could happen, says analyst

Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns's side ever since the former WWE Champion turned heel nearly five years ago. While the duo have looked inseparable during this time, wrestling analyst Sam Roberts believes that the veteran could leave the OTC for CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Heyman involved CM Punk in the Bloodline Civil War as the Best in the World joined forces with The OG Bloodline in their WarGames match against Solo Sikoa and the others. However, that came at a cost as Punk revealed that he's owed a special favor from the Wiseman, which he can cash in anytime.

While the favor has not been discussed much since Survivor Series, things can change now that Reigns and Punk look set to be involved in a triple-threat match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts noted that CM Punk's favor could be getting Heyman in his corner during the potential match at the Showcase of Immortals:

"What if CM Punk favor is he gets Paul Heyman’s services for one night. That if, whenever Punk needs it, he can call on Paul Heyman and CM Punk can have his Wiseman back in his corner. What if Punk calls on Heyman for WrestleMania? What if it’s a triple threat between Roman, Punk and Rollins but Heyman has to be in CM Punk’s corner." [From 25:04 - 25:36]

Roman Reigns was not happy with Paul Heyman interacting with CM Punk on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE programming on RAW this past Monday, where he exacted revenge against Seth Rollins for taking him out at Royal Rumble.

The OTC looked set to be done after punishing his former stablemate. However, he saw CM Punk interacting with Paul Heyman in the ring, which did not sit well with him. Reigns then inflicted a beating upon the Best in the World, setting up the potential triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins are scheduled for WWE's upcoming tour of Europe. The trio is slated to be present on multiple episodes of SmackDown, where they could likely build their rivalry further.

