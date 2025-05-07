Paul Heyman to make massive changes to Seth Rollins faction, says veteran; teases former WWE Champion joining the ranks (Exclusive)

Paul Heyman made a massive move at WWE WrestleMania 41, allying with Seth Rollins and betraying Roman Reigns. With how Bron Breakker has joined Heyman and Rollins, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks another important name may also enter the group soon.
The name who could join Rollins and Breakker is Cody Rhodes, who recently lost his title against John Cena. With his future uncertain at this point, Apter was presented with the idea of The American Nightmare potentially allying himself with Paul Heyman. According to Apter, this would make for an interesting WWE storyline rather than Rhodes having a rematch with Cena soon.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist Bill Apter stated that it would be great to see The American Nightmare become another member of the Heyman faction.
"Oh wouldn't that be great! I didn't think about that. Oh what a great angle that would be. Oh man I would... I was gonna say bringing him back against Cena, I don't have that thrill, chill to see that main event again... But man to bring him in to the (Hayman's stable). Heyman needs to change it, make it to Dangerous Alliance again." [30:28 onwards]
For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE, as he is set to return in the next few weeks.
