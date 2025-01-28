Paul Heyman makes bold claim about Roman Reigns following major announcement

Paul Heyman recently made a massive claim about the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Hall of Famer made his comments in the wake of his major revelation on Monday Night RAW.

While the OTC was nowhere to be seen, Heyman showed up last night to reveal Reigns as the cover star for WWE 2K25. The 59-year-old has also made it to the cover as The Wiseman to The Head of the Table.

In a recent interview with Variety, Paul Heyman noted that wrestling is no longer a small industry. While referring to Roman Reigns as the undisputed top box-office attraction, the veteran claimed that the latter is the number-one star in the business.

Trending

"We’re no longer a boutique industry," he said. "We’re not on the fringe. We’re driving pop culture now, and with the fact that Roman Reigns is the undisputed top box office attraction, the number one star in the entire industry, and his Wiseman, are driving these cultural phenomenon, I would suggest the youth of this world is in very good hands right now." [H/T: Variety]

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman weighs in on Roman Reigns being on the cover of WWE 2K25

In the same interview with Variety, Paul Heyman spoke about the significance of Roman Reigns being the WWE 2K25 cover star. The game will also have a special Bloodline edition this year, and the cover features all the members of the group.

Paul Heyman claimed it represents the mainstream acknowledgment of the OTC and his Wiseman for their contributions to the professional wrestling world. He pointed out that it was a reaffirming moment for all the members of The Bloodline.

"It’s truly a reaffirming moment for The Bloodline and the members within The Bloodline that Roman Reigns and I are on the cover of this video game. It’s a mainstream acknowledgment of the contributions to the entire sports entertainment industry by the Tribal Chief and his Wiseman. It’s a huge step into the mainstream. It’s an encapsulation of this moment in time in which the disruption of the entire industry by Roman Reigns is hereby acknowledged," he said. [H/T: Variety]

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns' last in-ring appearance was at the RAW Netflix Premiere, which saw him defeat Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat to win back the Ula Fala. The former member of The Shield will return to the squared circle at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event to compete in the 30-man match.

Will Roman Reigns win the Men's Royal Rumble Match to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback