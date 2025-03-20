Paul Heyman makes a bold statement ahead of Roman Reigns' WWE SmackDown return

Paul Heyman recently took to social media to issue a bold statement ahead of Roman Reigns' SmackDown return. Both men are on the cover of the WWE 2K25 video game.

The Tribal Chief made a surprise appearance on RAW last week and attacked Seth Rollins and CM Punk in the main event of the show. The two stars were competing in a Steel Cage Match, and The Visionary was declared the winner after he was dragged out of the cage by his longtime rival. The OTC has been advertised for this week's episode of the blue brand, and The Second City Saint will also be there.

Paul Heyman shared an image on X/Twitter announcing that WWE 2K25 is the highest-rated Xbox title in the franchise's history. The Wiseman wrote that with Roman Reigns on the cover and him as the actual in-game host of the entire experience, it's difficult not to be the best game ever.

"Your #TribalChief on the box cover art. Your #Wiseman is the actual in-game host of the entire #WWE2K25 experience. How could this NOT be the BEST. GAME. EVER!" he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Sam Roberts on how CM Punk could damage Roman Reigns' relationship with Paul Heyman

The OTC and The Wiseman have been working together for a few years now. However, Paul Heyman was CM Punk's client first, and they still share a special bond.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts explained how The Voice of the Voiceless could ruin Roman Reigns and Paul's relationship because of the favor.

"That's why I worry that the favor could be CM Punk saying that he gets Paul Heyman in his corner whenever he wants it for one match. And if that match is a Triple Threat at WrestleMania between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, if, that could be very very damaging to the relationship between Roman and Paul Heyman," said Roberts.

Roman attacked Punk on RAW after he saw Heyman consoling him. It'll be interesting to see what happens between the three stars on SmackDown.

