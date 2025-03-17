Huge decision may be extremely damaging to Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman's relationship, says WWE analyst

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman has been by Roman Reigns' side for over four years. However, WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested their relationship could take a massive blow due to a potential decision from CM Punk.

The Second City Saint and The Wiseman have a long history, as Punk was Heyman's client several years ago. The Hall of Famer even used his tight relationship with the RAW star to recruit him to tag with the OG Bloodline against the new Bloodline at Survivor Series last November. In return, Heyman currently owes Punk a favor. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is clearly unhappy with the tight bond between his Wiseman and his 46-year-old former client. Last Monday on RAW, Reigns destroyed Punk after seeing him getting consoled by Heyman in the ring.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed the relationship between Reigns and Heyman has become similar to a couple where one of them forbids the other from seeing a long-time friend because it makes them uncomfortable.

"With Roman and CM Punk, it becomes one of those things where, you know, remember when your friend got a significant other and your friend's significant other told you that they weren't allowed to hang out with you anymore. That's Roman telling Paul Heyman he's not allowed to hang out with CM Punk anymore. 'We're just friends, dude. We're just friends.' 'Yeah, yeah, it makes me uncomfortable. I don't wanna see it anymore.' A lot of times that doesn't work out for the new significant other," he said.

While the 41-year-old WWE analyst predicted a Triple Threat Match between Reigns, Punk, and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, he pointed out that he was worried that The Second City Saint would ask Heyman to be in his corner in the potential clash. He suggested that Punk making that decision could lead to damaging The Wiseman's relationship with his Tribal Chief.

"That's why I worry that the favor could be CM Punk saying that he gets Paul Heyman in his corner whenever he wants it for one match. And if that match is a Triple Threat at WrestleMania between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, if, that could be very very damaging to the relationship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman." [From 51:11 - 52:08]

Sam Roberts thinks the potential Triple Threat Match would main event the first night of WWE WrestleMania

On the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts disclosed that he believes John Cena's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes would be the main event of night two of WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, the WWE analyst host predicted that the potential Triple Threat between Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins would headline the first night of The Show of Shows.

"As it stands today, as I talk to you in this moment, for me, this is my Night One main event for WrestleMania. For me, this is the match that today, and this could change, a lot of matches are being built and a lot of momentum is being built for a lot of people, but for me, right now, today, after how I felt coming off of RAW last week, this is Night One. Cody and Cena is Night Two for me," he said.

It would be interesting to see where Heyman stands in the ongoing feud between his Tribal Chief, former client, and The Visionary.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

