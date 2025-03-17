Massive non-title match to main-event WrestleMania 41 Night 1, says WWE analyst; John Cena and Cody Rhodes to headline Night 2

John Cena and Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship match is expected to main-event the second night of WrestleMania 41. WWE analyst Sam Roberts has predicted the same. He has also speculated that a non-title match will headline the first night of the premium live event.

Ad

Four matches have been announced for WrestleMania 41 so far. While Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, IYO SKY will put her Women's World Title on the line against Bianca Belair. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will also defend her championship against Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, John Cena will attempt to capture his 17th world title when he goes head-to-head with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Many now expect a Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns to be added to the card.

Ad

Trending

Last Monday on RAW, The Only Tribal Chief returned to destroy The Visionary, who took him out at Royal Rumble following their elimination with a double Stomp. Reigns also brutalized Punk after seeing his Wiseman Paul Heyman consoling The Best in The World in the ring. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated that the potential Triple Threat match would headline the first night of this year's Show of Shows.

Ad

"As it stands today, as I talk to you in this moment, for me, this is my Night One main event for WrestleMania. For me, this is the match that today, and this could change, a lot of matches are being built and a lot of momentum is being built for a lot of people, but for me, right now, today, after how I felt coming off of RAW last week, this is Night One. Cody and Cena is Night Two for me," he said. [49:58-50:27]

Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Ad

Ex-WWE analyst feels the potential Triple Threat Match is beneath Roman Reigns

On the Busted Open podcast, former WWE analyst Matt Camp discussed the potential Triple Threat match between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

The former RAW Talk host revealed that he is not excited about the possible square-off because he feels the storyline is ''beneath'' the OG Bloodline leader. Camp pointed out that Reigns has been the top guy in WWE for nearly four years.

Ad

"This is looking like a three-way match. I'm not like super-enthused about a three-way match. I think the build would be solid and has been already. I'm trying to get a feel for what this Roman Reigns is. Because it almost feels like this is a little beneath him because he's just been THE guy for four years. And I get there's vengeance for Seth and he doesn't like Punk or Punk doesn't like him," he said.

Ad

Ad

Paul Heyman announced last Friday that Reigns would appear on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if Punk and Rollins confront him following his actions last Monday on RAW.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback