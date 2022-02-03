Paul Heyman makes a major announcement after betraying Brock Lesnar and reuniting with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman shocked the world at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 by betraying Brock Lesnar and going back to his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Brock Lesnar defended his WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble against Bobby Lashley. However, Roman Reigns interfered mid-match and speared The Beast Incarnate. He then went towards Heyman and asked him for the WWE Championship. Heyman obliged and Reigns went on to attack Lesnar with the belt. Taking advantage of this interference, Lashley pinned Lesnar to win the title.

Paul Heyman was previously fired by The Tribal Chief a few months ago on SmackDown. Following the Royal Rumble betrayal, WWE asked their fans via Twitter whether this betrayal was Roman Reigns' plan all along.

Paul Heyman replied to this tweet by asking fans to enjoy the anticipation rather than post conspiracy theories. He went on to announce that he'll "reveal all" on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Is it really in anyone’s best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night’s @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV? @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @BrockLesnar," wrote Paul Heyman in his tweet.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar has been made official for WWE WrestleMania 38

While the Beast Incarnate lost his WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, he still had the last laugh at the show. He entered the men's Royal Rumble match later in the night as the final entrant and went on to win it all, thus earning himself a world title match in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

This past week on Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar confirmed that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. However, he revealed that he plans to enter the match as the WWE Champion and make it a "title vs. title" bout.

Brock Lesnar is now set to enter the Elimination Chamber match later this month in Saudi Arabia to compete for the WWE Championship. In this buzzworthy bout, Bobby Lashley will defend his title against AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and Brock Lesnar.

Edited by Colin Tessier

