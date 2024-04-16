Paul Heyman makes seven-word promise to Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman has sent a message to Roman Reigns during WWE RAW via his Instagram stories.

The Tribal Chief is seemingly taking time off following his big loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. He won't be around for a while, and it seems Solo Sikoa is in charge during his absence. Sikoa made some big changes to The Bloodline on last week's SmackDown, which included kicking Jimmy Uso out of the stable.

Paul Heyman recently made a promise to Roman Reigns in his story shortly after SmackDown. He made it known that he will forever acknowledge The Tribal Chief. Heyman sent another message to Reigns during RAW with their action figures.

"I WILL FOREVER ACKNOWLEDGE MY TRIBAL CHIEF!" he wrote.

Reigns and Heyman have been inseparable for about four years now. The WWE Hall of Famer has been by Reigns' side through thick and thin and has watched him become the biggest heel in all of WWE.

Heyman was heartbroken when Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Reigns, Heyman, and The Rock headed backstage together while The American Nightmare celebrated his big win. Reigns and Heyman then embraced on the entrance stage in an emotional visual.

What do you think? Will Paul Heyman ever betray Roman Reigns?

