Paul Heyman mocks major Bloodline rival after WWE SmackDown, adds him to the "naughty list"

The Wiseman, Paul Heyman, has sent a message after the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

Despite having dealt with LA Knight in recent months, The Bloodline continues to face new adversaries, as the return of Randy Orton and AJ Styles has added to their list of targets.

During the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Styles went head-to-head with The Bloodline's Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, in a singles match. As the bout reached its climax, Roman Reigns stepped in, disrupting the match to attack Styles.

Paul Heyman has now taken a jab at The Phenomenal One, joking that Styles had earned a spot on Solo's Christmas "naughty list."

"Solo checked his list (and he checked it twice) ... and AJ Styles has been a naughty boy!" Heyman wrote.

Check out the post from Paul Heyman's Instagram story below:

Paul Heyman's recent Instagram story

Bill Apter felt a lack of 'venom' from AJ Styles during WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles faced Solo Sikoa in the main event of last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast this week, wrestling journalist Bill Apter commented that the former WWE Champion seemed to lack intensity towards his opponent, despite the latter being responsible for previously sidelining him from action.

"I thought the match was meh. Again, that venom, that spewed from AJ Styles about this guy that cost him all those months of pain and suffering at home and took his money away, that he wasn't getting paid or anything, and now I'm in the ring with him. Umm, it was a mild fight," Bill Apter said.

Styles is set for a major number-one contender's match to earn a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In a triple threat showdown at the upcoming New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown, Styles will square off against Randy Orton and LA Knight. The victor of this clash will move on to challenge The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble for the ultimate prize.

Who do you think will win the Triple Threat Match to become Roman Reigns's next challenger? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here