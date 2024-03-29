Paul Heyman moved to "tears" after Roman Reigns gave him a legendary title for the first time

WWE veteran Paul Heyman recently disclosed that Roman Reigns giving him an unexpected legendary title for the first time brought him into tears.

The 58-year-old joined forces with The Tribal Chief after he made his epic return to SummerSlam 2020 and formed The Bloodline faction. However, before that, Heyman was labeled as an "Advocate," majorly during Brock Lesnar's prime run.

During an interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, Heyman revealed the origins of the titles "Special Counsel" and "The Wiseman" provided by Reigns.

The 38-year-old star told the 58-year-old veteran that as the leader of The Bloodline's council, he would want Paul Heyman to take the nickname, Special Counsel. However, he was not up for taking the "Wiseman" title because it belonged to wrestling legendary managers: Captain Lou, Fred Blassie, and Ernie 'The Grand Wizard' Roth, together known as The Three Wise Men.

When Roman Reigns called the 58-year-old veteran "The Wiseman" for the very first time, it almost broke him into tears because he felt it was one of the greatest honors bestowed upon him.

"To call myself The Wise Man when growing up under the Three Wise Men of the East would be sacrilege. I couldn't give myself that name," he said. And one day of the blue Roman Reigns just said, 'You are my Wise Man,' and it moved me to tears because it is perhaps the greatest honor ever bestowed upon me in or out of this industry with the exception of my children calling me dad," Heyman added. [11:32 - 12:16]

Watch the full interview below:

Roman Reigns relative willing to return to WWE WrestleMania 40 after over a decade

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. Plus, Roman Reigns will also team up with The Rock to take on the team of Seth Rollins and The American Nightmare on Night 1 of 'Mania.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. mentioned that he is open to the idea of helping The Bloodline at Showcase of the Immortals if needed. He said:

"Well, it's in Pennsylvania. I live in Pennsylvania [laughs], so it's in my backyard. Yeah, I'm up for it. If the opportunity presented itself, I'm up for it. Anything can happen. You know that. Anything can happen in pro wrestling."

Check out the video below:

The WWE Universe is excited to see if Roman Reigns retains his title or Cody Rhodes finishes his story at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

