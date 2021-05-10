Paul Heyman nominates the ECW audience for the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame

Ladies and gentlemen, his name is Paul Heyman, and he is advocating for the ECW audience to be inducted into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame.

The ECW fanbase is arguably the most passionate group of hardcore wrestling fans that any company has ever had the privilege of calling its own. The fans helped carry Paul Heyman and ECW into being one of the most recognizable brands in the history of professional wrestling.

To this day, ECW fans, young and old, reflect fondly upon the times in Philadelphia at the ECW Arena over 20 years ago. Today, Paul Heyman tweeted that it was time to honor this fanbase by inducting them into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"Let's start talking about NEXT YEAR's @WWE #HOF, shall we? I hereby nominate ... The #ECW audience! If there was ever a worthy #HallOfFame induction ... INDUCT or WE RIOT!" Heyman tweeted.

Can Paul Heyman get the ECW audience inducted?

If anyone could lead the charge of making this induction a reality, it would be Paul Heyman.

The groundswell of fan support could force WWE's hand into making something like this happen. It would be the first time WWE has inducted an audience of wrestling fans into the Hall of Fame.

Heyman was pivotal in the relaunch of ECW with the bi-yearly One Night Stand pay-per-views produced by WWE. It was done to give the faithful ECW fanbase some form of closure after its abrupt closing in 2001.

Induction into the WWE Hall of Fame would be the ultimate sign of respect to the ECW audience. It will forever serve as a reminder that a large, passionate wrestling fanbase, when united, can change the industry forever.

Do you agree that the ECW audience should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame? If that happens, who should be on stage to get that honor? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.