Paul Heyman officially confirms new WWE name

For fans of Paul Heyman, it is a great time to be watching the product. Now that Roman Reigns has transitioned to a more part-time role, where he rarely appears on screen, Heyman did not waste time and moved on to the next stars he can raise into superstardom. Given the amazing pedigree of talent that Heyman has supported over the years, it spells great news for Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed.

Heyman was Roman Reigns' Wiseman, but he changed sides during the Triple Threat match involving CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41. Though he purportedly was supporting his best friend Punk, he turned his back on him, appearing to join Roman Reigns. However, there was another twist in the tale as he betrayed Reigns as well and joined Seth Rollins. The star has since become the Money in the Bank winner.

Now, no longer known as Reigns' Wiseman, Heyman has a new name in WWE. He is going to be known as the "Oracle" of Seth Rollins. The star confirmed this in a post, sometime after Rollins referred to him in the same way during a show.

"If you have a conspiracy theory about #MrMITB @WWERollins and his #Oracle (Your #Wiseman), it's probably a correct assessment of the situation!" Heyman wrote.

Going forward, Paul Heyman is now the Oracle! (Credit: Paul Heyman's X account)

The veteran has stepped into his new role smoothly and appears to be helping lead the group to success.

