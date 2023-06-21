Paul Heyman has one-word response to being called the "Greatest of all Time" by 36-year-old WWE star

Paul Heyman has been working with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for nearly three years. His work has been appreciated by many over the past several decades, including Pat McAfee.

Heyman got famous for being the foundation of ECW before he started building some megastars. Brock Lesnar will forever be known as the greatest Paul Heyman Guy. However, Roman Reigns is coming close to becoming the top client in The Wiseman’s resume.

Reigns and Heyman have given fans The Bloodline storyline for well over two years. It has allowed the company to build the SmackDown brand around one big storyline and give several stars a push.

Paul Heyman recently appeared for an interview on the Pat McAfee Show. The 36-year-old star was full of praise for the veteran manager and called him the greatest of all time:

"He also has an all time great, legendary person as a wiseman. You the great of all time in your position?" said McAfee.

The Wiseman took the comments positively and confirmed that he is indeed the greatest of all time with a single word:

"Undisputed," Paul Heyman replied.

It’ll be interesting to see how much longer Reigns and Heyman can keep The Bloodline together. Following The Usos' betrayal, Solo Sikoa could also look for a way out to make a name for himself as a solo superstar in WWE.

Paul Heyman recently gave an update on an absent WWE star

Paul Heyman has his eyes and ears all around the wrestling industry, and that’s what makes him the greatest of all time. Keeping in mind how well-connected he is with those in power in WWE, he was asked about the whereabouts of an absent star.

On the Pat McAfee Show, Heyman was asked where R-Truth was. The 51-year-old WWE star has been missing ever since he suffered an injury during a match against Grayson Waller in November 2022.

The Wiseman responded that he was as unsure about Truth’s whereabouts.

"He's stoned somewhere. I don't know," Heyman said. "Here's the thing about R-Truth, I would actually identify where R-Truth is, but most of the time R-Truth doesn't know where R-Truth is."

R-Truth has always tried to bring a smile to his fans’ faces with his performances. Many will be hoping to see him return and get into a rivalry sometime soon.

