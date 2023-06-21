"What the f**k did you just say?" - Bloodline member stunned by question about absent WWE star

The Bloodline has been ruling WWE for nearly three years, and Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have been at the center of it all. In a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Heyman was asked about R-Truth’s whereabouts.

Truth has been known to be one of the most entertaining characters for many years. He has competed at the highest level for WWE during his prime.

The 51-year-old was working in NXT in late 2021. However, he suffered an injury in a match against Grayson Waller on the November 1, 2022, episode of the show. The injury has shelved the veteran for a long time.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, The Bloodline member was asked about where R-Truth was.

"What happened to Ron ‘The Truth’ Killings, did his d**k fall off? Where he's been?"

The initial question caught The Wiseman off guard.

"What the f**k did you just say?" Heyman replied.

However, McAfee asked the question again to extract the following answer from Roman Reigns’ advisor:

"He's stoned somewhere. I don't know," Heyman said. "Here's the thing about R-Truth, I would actually identify where R-Truth is, but most of the time R-Truth doesn't know where R-Truth is."

You can check out the interaction here.

WW @WWEBurner

, it was very funny.



One year ago, Paul Heyman challenged R- Truth to make Brock laugh. And guess what? Our R Truth did it!!! @RonKillings , it was very funny. One year ago, Paul Heyman challenged R- Truth to make Brock laugh. And guess what? Our R Truth did it!!!@RonKillings , it was very funny. https://t.co/0x5Xh9ZXuS

Paul Heyman has much to focus on as The Bloodline crumbles, and Roman Reigns is slowly losing control over his family members. He has been betrayed thrice this year, and Solo Sikoa could be the next star to leave him.

R-Truth could help Roman Reigns and become a part of The Bloodline in WWE

Roman Reigns was awarded the new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt on his 1000th-day celebration as the Universal Champion on SmackDown. Following the show, The Tribal Chief posted a photo with the title. He captioned the photo, claiming, "It's lonely at the top."

The 51-year-old commented on The Tribal Chief’s post and offered to give him company at the top.

"I’ll come keep you company your Tribel chief’ness," wrote R-Truth.

It’s no secret that the WWE veteran loves to have fun on and off the screen. He may be just having some fun with his comments. However, it won’t be surprising to see him come out to help The Bloodline win matches to get in The Tribal Chief’s good books. He could take the Sami Zayn path to Reign’s heart.

Do you want to see R-Truth in The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes