Paul Heyman opens up on "behind the scenes" dynamic with Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman opened up on his behind-the-scenes dynamic with Roman Reigns and how it is different from what fans see on television.

Ever since Reigns came back from his time away from the company due to the pandemic, the Wiseman has been by his and The Bloodline's side. Reigns recently completed 1000 days as the champion.

According to Wrestling INC, Heyman talked about his backstage relationship with the current Universal Champion. He said Reigns is very intelligent and, false humility aside, Paul serves as a wise man for Reigns backstage for the human being he is. He also said that he learns from Reigns every day.

"Roman Reigns is a fascinatingly intelligent human being. Brilliant. All false humility aside, behind the scenes, I serve as wise man for Roman Reigns — for that human being. 100%. But I learn as much from him... every day as he will ever learn from me," said Heyman. [H/T Wrestling INC]

Heyman went on to say that The Tribal Chief is forward-thinking and he needs to keep up with him. He faces a challenge every day to keep up with his progressive approach.

"He is forward-thinking, I gotta keep up with him. I'm challenged every day to keep up with the progressive approach that he takes to our industry. He looked at pandemic WWE with a digital audience in a manner that no one else did," said Heyman. [H/T Wrestling INC]

C,Karmen @CaliskanKarmen 🩸This so Beautiful Smile from Tribal Chief with Paul Heyman I love you Forever God bless you #RomanReigns #WWESmackDown #WrestleMania This is My Tribal Chief Roman Reigns The Best UNDISPUTED Universal Champion🩸This so Beautiful Smile from Tribal Chief with Paul Heyman I love you Forever God bless you This is My Tribal Chief Roman Reigns The Best UNDISPUTED Universal Champion ☝️🩸This so Beautiful Smile from Tribal Chief with Paul Heyman I love you Forever God bless you 🙏❤️ #RomanReigns #WWESmackDown #WrestleMania https://t.co/rSmPuhFGZT

Hulk Hogan could confront Roman Reigns, according to Bully Ray

The Tribal Chief recently broke many records after he completed 1000 days as champion. There are rumors that Hulk Hogan could confront Reigns before he breaks Hogan's record.

Bully Ray spoke about Reigns recently. He felt that Hulk Hogan should return to WWE to come face-to-face with the man who is about to break his record.

"You can have Hulk Hogan and Roman Reigns face-to-face and Roman saying, 'I'm gonna take you down,'" Bully Ray stated. "It doesn't matter what they do with it. The fact is, you can have Hulk and Roman, you know, Hulk talking about what it is to be that WWE Champion, and Roman saying, 'I'm taking your name off the list. I'm knocking you down a peg. You're gonna be number four. You're gonna sit behind Roman Reigns.'"

Fans want to see Reigns retire Hulk Hogan, and that is the reason these rumors are going around. Only time will tell if Hogan does come face to face with Reigns.

What do you think about Hulk Hogan confronting Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes