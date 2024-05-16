Paul Heyman pays tribute to late star on Instagram

Paul Heyman shared a heartfelt tribute to a late star on his recent Instagram story. The star in question is New Jack, who passed away three years ago.

New Jack passed away on May 14, 2021 due to a heart attack. The ECW legend was one of the most notorious entities in the pro-wrestling world and was dubbed by many as one of the most controversial stars in the business. Shortly after New Jack's death, Paul Heyman shared an emotional tribute to the late legend on Talking Smack.

Heyman shared a link to the promo on his latest Instagram story and sent a heartfelt message to the late star.

"3 years ago .. RIP New Jack."

What did Paul Heyman say in his tribute to New Jack three years ago?

New Jack worked for ECW back in 1995-2001. He made a name for himself in the promotion and later worked for several other companies. Heyman had a lot to say about the late veteran in his Talking Smack tribute.

Check out an excerpt from his promo:

"When I heard that New Jack had passed away, my hope was that New Jack had turned to his own wife and said, ‘Hey, I’d like to read my own obituary. Call a bunch of people, and tell them that I died. Everybody’s going to make a big fuss about it, and I’ll read about my own life.’ Then, at some point this weekend, they’d sell a bunch of t-shirts and he’d sit there and go, ‘Gotcha!’ Because that’s what New Jack would do." [H/T - Heyman Hustle]

Paul Heyman has been a mainstay on WWE TV for more than a decade at this point since his return to the company. He is currently associated with The Bloodline as its on-screen manager. The faction currently consists of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Heyman.

