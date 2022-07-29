Paul Heyman "pitched hard" to Vince McMahon to push top WWE tag team star

WWE legend Road Dogg has revealed that Paul Heyman told Vince McMahon to push Montez Ford.

Montez Ford, one-half of The Street Profits with Angelo Dawkins, debuted in WWE NXT in 2016. He has primarily worked as a tag team wrestler in the company, but has had a few singles matches this year.

Speaking on an episode of Busted Open, Road Dogg stated that he was in the room when Heyman "pushed hard" to Vince McMahon for Ford to get more opportunities.

"Look, Montez Ford is a guy right now that is in the conversation about 'holy mackerel!' Look, Paul Heyman had that conversation with Vince McMahon while I sat in the room about five years ago. I mean, pitched him hard. We all knew Montez, but Montez was new, you know what I mean? But Paul saw it. He saw this is, this is coming, you know what I mean?" said Road Dogg.

Road Dogg continued and praised Montez:

"And so he was the first one I ever really heard say Montez, but Montez is the total package. That's why I mentioned his name. What a great guy. What a level head on his shoulders. What a great athlete, you know what I mean? Like he might be the next big guy." [From 14:59 to 15:35]

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “The difference between singles wrestling and being part of a tag team is that all the attention is on you.



I’m not ready to shift my focus yet. There is still a lot left for me to attain with Dawkins.”



- Montez Ford

(via SI) “The difference between singles wrestling and being part of a tag team is that all the attention is on you. I’m not ready to shift my focus yet. There is still a lot left for me to attain with Dawkins.”- Montez Ford(via SI) https://t.co/UmjZdQkAUz

Heyman was the executive director of RAW in June 2019 and held that role for a year, which is when he may have pitched to Vince McMahon to give Ford a push.

WWE reportedly has plans to push Montez Ford as a singles star

A recent report stated that some in the company are keen to see Ford become a singles star.

"I can see them (WWE) really wanting to do something with Ford as a single, he’s got a lot of charisma, super athlete, so there are people who are very high on him right now, especially with his new physique," said the report by Dave Meltzer.

Ford, a triple crown tag team champion in the company, has faced Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Riddle in singles matches on RAW in 2022.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far