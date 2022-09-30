WWE personality posts hilarious picture depicting last week's Bloodline segment on SmackDown

Paul Heyman has posted a funny tweet featuring a fanart of The Bloodline's segment from last week's SmackDown.

Last Friday, the blue brand's episode began with Roman Reigns demanding the people of Salt Lake City to acknowledge him. It was a fun segment overall, as most of the faction's members were given a chance to speak.

During the closing moments, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion requested Sami Zayn to take off his t-shirt. The latter looked at his Tribal Chief in confusion before Jey Uso tore his t-shirt off. As fans expected The Bloodline to toss him out, Roman Reigns pulled a swerve and gave him a new t-shirt as an 'Honorary Uce.'

Sami Zayn then acknowledged Roman Reigns before hugging The Tribal Chief to end the segment.

Paul Heyman recently published a funny fanart of the segment. In the image, you can see Sami hugging Roman Reigns while the group's other members look on with hilarious expressions.

Sami Zayn has been trying to become a member of Roman Reigns' faction for weeks, and he has aided the group in destroying several SmackDown superstars. It appears that his efforts have finally been rewarded.

Fans also reacted to the hilarious tweet regarding The Bloodline

Many WWE fans found the lighter in Paul Heyman's tweet regarding The Bloodline, with many fans stating that the picture captured the segment perfectly.

A few fans also pointed out Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's funny reaction in the picture. Check out some of the responses below:

Fans noted Jey Uso's reaction in the picture:

One fan stated that Roman Reigns' blush in the picture had him in tears:

While another fan shared a photo of Jey's reaction from the original segment:

One member of the WWE Universe even claimed that this is one of the most interesting stories in wrestling right now:

Only time will tell how long Sami will be a part of the group, as Jey Uso is seemingly unhappy with the former Intercontinental Champion's inclusion.

How do you feel about Sami Zayn joining The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section.

A wrestling legend is worried that CM Punk may make a major move against AEW. More details here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE history? Yes No 0 votes so far