Paul Heyman praises Brock Lesnar days after Roman Reigns questions his loyalty

This past Monday night on RAW, Paul Heyman's loyalty was questioned by Roman Reigns after Brock Lesnar's surprise appearance. The Wise Man has now praised The Beast Incarnate once again.

Heyman was Brock Lesnar's advocate for several years before siding with Reigns to become the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief. When Reigns and Lesnar were feuding against each other, Heyman's loyalty was questioned several times before the latter finally betrayed The Beast Incarnate to side with The Head of The Table.

On the latest episode of RAW, Lesnar shocked the world when he came out to side with Cody Rhodes at the start of the show. This led to Reigns asking Paul Heyman whether he knew about the matter, with the latter answering that he did not.

Just days later, Heyman took to social media to praise Lesnar by calling him the "GOAT" while looking back at The Beast Incarnate's win over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30.

Lesnar was the first man to beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, ending his iconic streak in the process. The only other superstar who has beaten The Phenom at The Grandest Stage of Them All is Reigns.

Heyman took to his Instagram story to reply to a post from Sportskeeda Wrestling and used the goat emoji to signify that Lesnar was the Greatest of All Time.

Check out a screengrab of Paul Heyman's Instagram story dedicated to Brock Lesnar:

Paul Heyman recently compared Cody Rhodes' loss to Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Paul Heyman spoke about the negative fan reaction after Cody Rhodes' loss.

Heyman claimed that Rhodes didn't disappoint fans by losing. Instead, it was Roman Reigns who disappointed them by defeating their hero.

"The response [at WrestleMania 39] to Cody Rhodes, which was louder than the response last week, which was a response more passionate, which was the response of an audience that believes in Cody Rhodes this week more than they did last week when they hung their hopes and dreams on him. He didn't disappoint them. We disappointed them. We took that away from Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns took that away from Cody Rhodes and the audience."

In the main event of WrestleMania Night Two, Rhodes came agonizingly close to beating Reigns. The closing moments of the match saw Solo Sikoa hit The American Nightmare with a Samoan Spike, which was followed by a Spear from Roman Reigns.

Rhodes is now set to feud with Brock Lesnar, who turned heel this past Monday night on RAW by attacking the former ahead of the main event.

