"Storytelling at its very best" - Bloodline member responds to negative reaction to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39

A member of The Bloodline has commented on the negative reaction the finish to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 has received from fans.

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The build-up to the match was perfect and most fans were excited to see The American Nightmare finish his story. Unfortunately, The Tribal Chief had other plans and retained the title after Solo Sikoa hit Rhodes with a Samoan Spike while Paul Heyman distracted the referee.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Paul Heyman compared the fan reaction to when Brock Lesnar broke The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30. The Wiseman added that Cody Rhodes didn't disappoint the fans – it was Roman Reigns who disappointed them by defeating their hero.

"The response [at WrestleMania 39] to Cody Rhodes, which was louder than the response last week, which was a response more passionate, which was the response of an audience that believes in Cody Rhodes this week more than they did last week when they hung their hopes and dreams on him. He didn't disappoint them. We disappointed them. We took that away from Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns took that away from Cody Rhodes and the audience," said Paul Heyman

Heyman claimed that fans will believe in Cody again the next time he steps inside the ring with Roman Reigns.

"They blame Roman Reigns for it and they appreciate how close Cody came and they know the next time Cody steps in the ring with Roman Reigns, 'this will be the one.' That's the business. That's the business at its very best. That's promotion at its very best. That's storytelling at its very best. That's what you want," added Heyman. [H/T: Fightful]

Paul Heyman on if Cody Rhodes will get another shot at the title after WWE WrestleMania

Paul Heyman believes Cody Rhodes will get another title shot if people are willing to pay to see it.

The stars appeared to align for Cody to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE WrestleMania, but it was not meant to be. The American Nightmare will have to wait until a later date to try and capture the title Dusty Rhodes never won.

During his conversation with BT Sport, Heyman noted that Cody will get another shot when it makes business sense down the line.

"You go for the biggest box office. It's a business. When will people be at their peak of the desire to see Cody challenge again for the championship to such a degree that they're willing to pay the most money to see it happen?" said Heyman. [H/T: Fightful]

Roman Reigns is quickly approaching 1,000 days as champion. It will be interesting to see if anyone else can connect with the WWE Universe like Cody Rhodes and get fans invested in another title match against The Tribal Chief.

