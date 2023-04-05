"He's talking a good game" - Paul Heyman reacts to being called a grandpa by controversial UFC star

Paul Heyman has responded to being called a grandpa by a former UFC Champion after WWE recently merged with Endeavor.

The Wiseman was ringside for the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles as The Wiseman to The Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in controversial fashion after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, The Wiseman responded to UFC legend Conor McGregor's comments that Heyman is a grandpa and would break his jaw if he continued to run his mouth. Paul responded by wondering if McGregor will even still be relevant by the time he reaches his age.

"I'm not a grandfather but I appreciate the fact that I am old enough to be, number one. And that I am still thriving on top. I would like to see if Conor McGregor at 57 is still thriving at the very top of his entire industry. We'll see if he's even relevant, we'll see if he even lives to 57 with his lifestyle, number two. Number three, it is not that he tweeted to me, I picked the fight with him. Let's be honest about this," said Paul Heyman. [00:11 - 00:41]

Paul noted that his father was a street-savvy guy and told him that if someone wanted to beat him up, they would just do it instead of talking trash.

"He's talking a good game but he ain't coming after The Wiseman. And even if he did come after The Wiseman, what if I landed a lucky shot? Like the lucky shot he hit Aldo with, right? And if he beats me up, who cares? I'm a 57-year-old Wiseman, I'm a jew-boy from the Bronx. Is this a tough fight for Conor McGregor? I don't see him picking a fight with Roman Reigns," added Heyman. [01:30 - 02:07]

Paul Heyman claims Conor McGregor is Roman Reigns wannabe

Paul Heyman and Conor McGregor have recently traded shots on social media and The Wiseman believes the UFC fighter is ripping off The Tribal Chief.

Heyman continued to poke fun at McGregor and called him a Roman Reigns wannabe during his interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport. Paul Heyman noted that Conor is great at self-promotion but is still a wannabe of The Tribal Chief.

"He as a Roman Reigns wannabe did the Paul Heyman-style title on each shoulder and gave a shoutout to himself, of course he did. The ultimate self-promoter in Conor McGregor, standing 9 feet tall, and weighing 155lbs at 5'4". So with that in mind, I said, look at Conor McGregor, a Roman Reigns wannabe," said Paul Heyman. [00:42 - 01:08]

WWE's merger with Endeavor could make for some very entertaining cross-promotion between the two companies moving forward. Only time will tell if Conor McGregor and Roman Reigns ever meet inside a WWE ring.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor battle Roman Reigns in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

