Paul Heyman provides a major update on Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman are scheduled to be on WWE SmackDown this week for the WrestleMania 41 triple-threat match contract signing. The Wiseman took to X to provide a major update on the duo's status ahead of the show in London.

Reigns returned to WWE programming a few weeks back on RAW, where he attacked Seth Rollins for injuring him at Royal Rumble. The OTC also attacked CM Punk when he saw the latter interacting with Heyman. This set up the triple-threat match between the three former champions at WrestleMania 41.

The trio will be present on SmackDown this week, where they will sign the contract for their blockbuster match. Paul Heyman recently provided an update on his and Roman Reigns' status, posting a video of them boarding a private plane, noting that they are on their way to London, where the upcoming edition of the blue brand will take place:

"Your #TribalChief and his #Wiseman are on their way to London!"- He posted.

Veteran slammed the build-up for Roman Reigns' match at WWE WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns has not appeared much on WWE programming on the road to WrestleMania 41, with the build-up for his triple-threat match being slammed by many.

Disco Inferno also called out the poor booking, noting that they have just been promoting future appearances in their promos:

"This is so weird. This is their weekly TV, and they're literally like cutting promos telling people to watch the next show, and this is the WrestleMania build-up! It's like, bro, how flat it is—compare this to the WrestleMania build-up last year," Disco Inferno said.

Reigns has appeared on two SmackDowns since making his return on RAW. The trio engaged in a brawl last week. However, fans are expecting more from their upcoming segment on the blue brand.

