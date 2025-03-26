Veteran blasts Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 41 build-up

An unusual Triple Threat Match has been booked for WrestleMania 41. Without any stakes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will square off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19/20. A wrestling veteran had some strong criticism directed at WWE for the booking of this bout.

Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk each cut a promo on individual shows last week, hyping the next episode. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno questioned this strategy, calling it strange how they don't do anything of note on many shows.

Speaking on K100, Inferno wondered what went wrong with the build-up to WrestleMania 41, as many matches have not connected with him. He also felt this year's Show of Shows pales in comparison to the last, barring Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"This is so weird. This is their weekly TV, and they're literally like cutting promos telling people to watch the next show, and this is the WrestleMania build-up! It's like, bro, how flat it is—compare this to the WrestleMania build-up last year," Disco Inferno said. [From 22:14 to 22:28]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

All three superstars are advertised for this Friday's SmackDown as WWE has a contract signing planned. CM Punk confirmed his appearance for the blue brand on this week's Monday Night RAW.

CM Punk warned Roman Reigns about Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

During CM Punk's RAW promo, he reminded fans that he brought Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins into WWE as part of The Shield. The group was originally The Best in the World's mercenaries, while Paul Heyman was on Punk's side. He concluded the segment, stating he couldn't wait to send them packing.

Last Friday on SmackDown, an all-out brawl ensued between the three megastars, with many security guards trying to pull them apart. Despite the talents involved, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is certain Roman Reigns will not headline WrestleMania this year.

