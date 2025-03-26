WWE legend makes surprising Roman Reigns prediction for WrestleMania 41

An unfortunate pandemic shook the entire world in the wake of the new decade, and Roman Reigns refused to compete at WrestleMania 36 out of concern for his health, having battled leukemia twice before. Upon return a few months later, he introduced the "Tribal Chief" persona and aligned with Paul Heyman.

The two were a smash hit for WWE, as they headlined every WrestleMania since 2021. Last year, Reigns's 1,316-day reign as the world champion capped off with him getting the main event spot on both nights. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash says The Head of The Table will not close Night One this year in Las Vegas on April 19.

Speaking on the Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash claimed WWE would not put Roman Reigns above Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41, as Uso is the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner and is facing World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. While Nash is unsure if Main Event Jey or a women's title bout will headline Night One, he firmly believes Reigns' Triple Threat Match won't:

"Roman [Reigns is] not going to be in a title match so he won't main event," Kevin Nash said. "If they do anything, they're probably—do they usually do one female and one male? I mean, there's no way the last match of WrestleMania is not going to be [John] Cena and Cody [Rhodes]," he added. [From 3:50 onwards]

Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns on WrestleMania XL Night Two, and this year could be the first Show of Shows edition Reigns does not main event since debuting the "Tribal Chief" character in the fall of 2020.

Kevin Nash also points to a particular detail in the Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena program that plagues Cena's game-changing heel turn.

Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins will sign a contract ahead of WrestleMania 41

While Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins is a big match worthy of getting the main event slot of WrestleMania 41 Night One, four world title contests are on the card. The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair will challenge SmackDown's Tiffany Stratton, while WWE has to sort some things out with Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and Iyo Sky on RAW.

Finally, there is Main Event Jey's first WrestleMania headliner against The Ring General. However, will Uso get the prestigious main event slot at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19?

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

