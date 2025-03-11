Kevin Nash says THIS plagues John Cena's heel turn

The WWE Universe is still buzzing over John Cena portraying a villain in 2025. But there is one thing that plagues his heel turn. At least, according to WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash.

Ad

Cena announced in July 2024 that his farewell tour will commence in January 2025 and culminate in December 2025. His final match is expected to take place later this year. Speaking on Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave his piece on The Cenation Leader's unprecedented turn to the dark side.

The Hall of Famer feels that the turn is not as "monumental" as it should have been because everybody knows Cena's schedule and where it would end. Nash says this takes away from the moment. Nevertheless, Nash acknowledged the weight of the turn, calling it "the biggest news in wrestling" and praising WWE for pulling it off.

Ad

Trending

"I think this would be monumental if we didn't know Cena was leaving in eight months," Kevin Nash said before stating, "It's the biggest news in wrestling." [From 3:50 onwards]

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

According to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Cena does not need to revert to being a babyface before hanging up his boots.

Kevin Nash echoes this sentiment regarding John Cena's WWE career

Like Booker, Kevin Nash believes John Cena could finish his farewell tour as a heel. Nash feels it would be too convoluted if Cena became a babyface again because there isn't much time. The Hall of Famer also noted the wrestler-turned-actor's busy schedule outside the wrestling industry. He claimed that Cena retiring as a heel won't tarnish the 16-time World Champion's legacy.

Ad

"Why does he have to come back [to being a babyface]?" Kevin Nash asked. "He was the man for 10 years. [But] it's going to feel very convoluted to make that quick return. I think John is so active in other things [that] I just don't think at this point, in 2025, if John Cena leaves a heel, it will tarnish anything." [From 6:20 to 7:48]

Ad

Ad

According to a Fightful Select report, The Rock initially wanted Cody Rhodes to turn, but then the Undisputed WWE Champion rejected the offer. John Cena was the next option, and the veteran obliged.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback