Paul Heyman puts 25-year-old popular WWE Superstar on notice ahead of WrestleMania 

WWE professional wrestling manager Paul Heyman has put Bron Breakker on notice ahead of the WrestleMania 40 premium live event.

Opening up on the same, Heyman stated that Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker will be renewing their historic rivalry in the upcoming match, which will turn out to be a blast for the fans and the company.

While speaking on USA Network, Heyman emphasized the act of Carmelo Hayes of accepting the words of wisdom of none other than the second greatest of all time, John Cena. The critical comment on Cena was on his habit of being a bottleneck in the business of Bloodline, and in response to that, The Bloodline is going to respond.

Putting words of glory and praise of Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, The Wise Man commented that he has been granted the task of rendering words of insight to Bron Breakker, which is going to happen in close quarters:

"Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker will renew their historic rivalry. Now this is the same Carmelo Hayes, Melo that is accepting advice from the second greatest of all time, John Cena. The same John Cena that keeps getting involved in the Bloodline business, which means the Bloodline has to reciprocate. So the greatest of all time, your Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has bestowed upon me the task and the privilege of providing wisdom to Bron Breakker. Not on a television screen, not on a telephone, not a long distance, up close in person, in Bron Breakker's corner, next week, live on NXT."

Former WWE Commentator shares words of praise for Paul Heyman

Recognized wrestling veteran and former WWE commentator Jim Ross shares words of praise for Paul Heyman.

The legacy that The Bloodline has created is attributed to the fact that Paul has always used his tactical skills and abilities to give them a recognized place in the company. Adding to the talk, Jim commented that Paul keeps them all in line and renders the necessary suggestions.

Ross stated that Paul Heyman has been one of the MVPs of WWE right now. His progress is taking a rise like an exponential graph, which is not going to slow down any soon:

"Imagine the presentation of this group without Paul [Heyman]. I can't, because he keeps them all in line, he suggests promos and all those things. He's brilliant and Paul Heyman is one of the MVPs of WWE right now, in my opinion, and looks like he's not slowing down."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has for The Bloodline and Roman Reigns in the near future.

