"I have no bitterness towards Raw" - Paul Heyman on brand superiority

Paul Heyman believes the strife for brand supremacy is over. Being the wrestling virtuoso he is, Paul was vocal on a multitude of topics in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport.

He argued that Smackdown has won the rivalry between RAW and there is absolutely no debate about that. Paul did not hesitate to give the credit to the 'Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns for The Blue Brand's superiority.

The WWE Universe believes there has been a significant lack of energy in RAW's development and the Monday Night show has been lacking the 'wow factor' that the Smackdown possesses.

Paul Heyman stated that he has no hard feelings towards RAW and wants it to perform as well as Smackdown. He was of the opinion that both brands share a symbiotic bond and the downfall of a brand would prove to be detrimental for the other.

"I have no bitterness towards Raw. If Raw goes sour, it hurts SmackDown. If Raw goes sour, it hurts WWE. It hurts the stock. The stock goes sour, it hurts me personally. I don't want Raw to do bad. I wish Raw would do even better and provide stiffer competition to SmackDown because if a star emerges on Raw that Roman Reigns can draw box office with, we have another opponent" stated Heyman.

Paul Heyman further opined that Roman Reigns needs a credible opponent that could raise the stakes for him. He also believes Brock Lesnar's return is monumental as there aren't many opponents available for Roman.

"The problem with Roman Reigns is, we have such a limited number of people that we can viably and actually work with that people will look at and say, 'That's an opponent for Roman Reigns, that's someone I'd like to see challenge the Tribal Chief.' That's why Brock Lesnar's return is so huge because we don't have five other people waiting in the wings that automatically step up and can be a credible opponent for Roman Reigns". added Paul.

Paul Heyman recently reacted to Brock Lesnar's lifted suspension

Kayla Braxton recently informed Paul Heyman during a backstage segment on Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view that Brock's suspension is no longer indefinite.

Heyman clearly looked disturbed by the news as Lesnar could pose a credible threat to Roman Reigns and his momentum.

There was a recent angle where Brock went ballistic on Adam Pearce and the ringside crew members. He was levied $1 million in fines for his actions and was indefinitely suspended. It is possible Brock will face the Universal Champion in another bout as their match at Crown Jewel had a controversial finish.

It has been reported that Lesnar has acquired a ticket and will be present ringside for an upcoming Smackdown show on December 10th. This might pave the way for the Beast Incarnate to return to WWE after his suspension.

What do you think about what Paul Heyman had to say?

