Paul Heyman reacts to John Cena posting a photo of Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Chief Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, recently reacted to 16-time world champion John Cena sharing a photo of The Bloodline on Instagram.

John Cena's Instagram features contextless images that he shares daily. Cena never adds captions to his images and leaves it to the fans to add context.

The Cenation Leader's recent Instagram post featured a photo of The Bloodline, consisting of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. The heel faction, led by The Tribal Chief, have been on a dominant run in WWE.

Heyman is quite active on his social media handles and posts stories on his Instagram regularly. The Chief Counsel noticed Cena's post and added it to his Instagram story. He stated in the caption that John Cena acknowledges The Tribal Chief.

John Cena has had nothing but praise for Roman Reigns in the past

Last year, the 16-time world champion made his long-anticipated WWE return to battle Roman Reigns. Cena unsuccessfully challenged The Tribal Chief for the latter's Universal Title in the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2021.

Earlier this year, John Cena shared his honest thoughts on Reigns ahead of his WrestleMania 38 showdown against Brock Lesnar. He stated that the undisputed world champion could do it all.

"He totally can do it all, he’s not just a strong guy, and an agile guy, he has such depth of character. And the fact that he was holding in these promos for so long and unleashing them now - truthfully, it shows how good, and how patient and how smart he is. And Roman has grown so much from that match we saw years ago. And now it is truly a coin-flip.” [H/T The Sportster]

Reigns went on to win the WrestleMania 38 bout against Lesnar, unifying the two world titles in the process. He recently defended the title against Loga Paul at Crown Jewel in an enthralling match, where he emerged victorious.

Cena last appeared in the company during his 20th-anniversary celebrations on the June 27 episode of RAW.

