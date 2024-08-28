Paul Heyman reacts to major anniversary with Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman reacted to a major anniversary with Roman Reigns today on social media. The Wiseman has not appeared on WWE television since the June 28 edition of SmackDown.

The Bloodline betrayed The Wiseman after he refused to acknowledge Solo Sikoa as his Tribal Chief. The heel faction Powerbombed the legend through the announce table and he has not returned since. At SummerSlam, Roman Reigns returned from his hiatus following his WrestleMania 40 loss to Cody Rhodes and attacked Solo Sikoa. However, The Bloodline got a measure of revenge on the August 16 edition of SmackDown and brutally beat down The Head of the Table.

Trending

Four years ago today, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns began their partnership on WWE SmackDown. It was a turning point in Reigns' career, and Heyman reacted to the anniversary today on social media. You can check out Paul Heyman's Instagram story by clicking here.

Heyman reacts to anniversary with Reigns on Instagram.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The Bloodline made several changes during Roman Reigns' time away from the company. Solo Sikoa kicked Jimmy Uso and Paul Heyman out of the faction and welcomed several new stars to the group. WWE Tag Team Champions Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga are a part of the stable now, and former MLW star Jacob Fatu has also joined.

Former WWE manager claims major star should have helped Roman Reigns against The Bloodline

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently claimed that Cody Rhodes should have helped Roman Reigns against The Bloodline earlier this month on SmackDown.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell claimed The American Nightmare should have helped Reigns during The Bloodline's attack earlier this month. Cody Rhodes capitalized on Reigns' attack on Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"You know what I expected there with Roman taking on the other two guys? I expected Cody to halfway show up and they have the staredown in the show. Nothing changes, just Cody comes back and tries to get those two guys off Roman. He hates Roman, Roman hates him. Still, they could have helped each other. I don't think it would've hurt anything. That's what I expected." [24:07 onwards]

You can check out Mantell's comments in the video below:

Reigns is rumored to be returning to SmackDown on September 13 when the blue brand makes the jump from Fox to the USA Network. It will be fascinating to see when Paul Heyman returns to the blue brand in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback